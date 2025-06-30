June 2025 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know   

Transaction threshold termination. Illinois is eliminating its 200-transactions economic nexus threshold as of January 1, 2026. The state also plans to offer tax amnesty programs. Find out what that means for Illinois businesses and remote sellers who sell into the Prairie State.

But wait, there’s more! Utah is joining the list of states cutting their remote seller transaction threshold. Find out what a remote seller threshold is, which states have eliminated thresholds, and what this means for companies doing business in the Beehive State.

New and updated sales tax holidays. A sales tax holiday is a temporary break from sales tax; consumers don’t pay sales tax on certain goods or services that are normally taxable. While consumers (and some state governors) love these tax-free periods, they can create confusion for business owners. Florida is offering new sales tax holidays in 2025 (and new permanent sales tax exemptions), and other states have updated their sales tax holidays for 2025.

Blink and you might miss it. Maryland’s new sales tax on data and IT services, Mississippi’s new food tax rate, and a plethora of other sales tax changes come into effect on July 1, 2025. Is your business ready?

Punctuality pays. About 30 states give tax breaks to businesses that file and remit sales tax on time, but such tax incentives are subject to change. See what’s new with vendor discounts.

