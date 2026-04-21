As of April 21, 2026, 15 states plus Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., have an economic nexus threshold of $100,000 or 200 transactions: Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. Kentucky will fall off this list on August 1, 2026.
Connecticut’s threshold is $100,000 and 200 transactions.
As of April 21, 2026, the following states have removed an economic nexus transaction threshold: Alaska, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
Kentucky will join this list on August 1, 2026.
No. Some states include only sales of taxable tangible personal property for remote sellers, while others include digital goods, exempt transactions, and/or services. Our state-by-state guide to economic nexus laws provides state-specific details.
Avalara AvaTax monitors committed transactions weekly to determine whether customers’ sales are approaching or have exceeded economic nexus thresholds (based on the transaction data customers provide). Customers are alerted when they approach an economic nexus threshold. This is one way Avalara helps ease the compliance burden for businesses.
Learn about Avalara Agentic Tax and ComplianceTM solutions.