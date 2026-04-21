HB 757 also extends Kentucky sales and use tax to data brokering services.

The bill defines data brokering services as “the act of collecting, aggregating, and analyzing personal data for sale to a third party while possession of the personal data is maintained by the person providing the data brokering services or by the third party, wherever located, regardless of whether the charge for the services provided is on a per use, per user, per license, subscription, or some other basis.”

Sales tax does not apply to data brokering services provided by any board, bureau, cabinet, commission, department, or other agencies of the state, or to data brokering services by cities, counties, or special districts.