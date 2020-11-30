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Nov 30, 2020

Kenya to reverse VAT cut to 14% for COVID-19

Richard Asquith

30 Nov - Kenya has confirmed it will reverse the April 2020 VAT rate cut from 16% to 14% on 31 Dec 2020.

 

18 April update - Kenyan VAT rate cut to 14% is confirmed, and backdated to 1 April 2020.

 

23 March - Kenya has announced that it plans to reduce its standard Value Added Tax rate from 16% to 14% on 1 April 2020. The aim is to aleviate the downtown from the coronavirus panedmic.

 

The country's corporation tax is being cut from 30% to 25% in April. There is full income tax reflief for lower income earners.

 

Follow Avalara’s live global coronavirus Covid-19 VAT tracker of measures being introduced to reduce the tax burden

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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