Tax liability is the amount of tax debt a company or individual owes to the government. This includes income taxes, employment taxes, excise taxes, property taxes, and sales taxes. In an ideal situation, a business would be collecting and remitting all necessary taxes and paying them on time, reducing the chance of becoming noncompliant.



Unfortunately, even the most conscientious businesses can make mistakes or overlook aspects of tax compliance. When acquiring a business, it’s a good idea to pay close attention to nexus, exemption certificates, and property tax.

Sales tax nexus

Nexus is a common cause for getting tripped up when it comes to sales tax. Nexus is a connection between a business and a state or other taxing jurisdiction that triggers a sales tax obligation for the business. It can be established in a number of different ways, including having a physical presence in a state or meeting a certain threshold of sales and/or transactions in another state (economic nexus).

Every state that has sales tax has economic nexus laws on the books, but economic nexus thresholds differ. It’s important to note that if the selling company has nexus in a state where the buying company does not, a business sale will establish nexus for the buying company.



One way to figure out where you have sales tax obligations is by taking a nexus assessment. Once you find out where you owe sales tax, the next step is to register to collect and remit tax wherever you owe.



Exemption certificates

Another common compliance issue is sales tax exemption certificate management. If your business makes tax-exempt sales or has tax-exempt sellers, you must collect, verify, and store the documents for those sales to prove the sales were exempt.



If your company purchases a company that makes exempt sales or purchases, you’ll need to ensure all certificates are updated and contain the correct information.

Property tax

Property tax can get tricky in an M&A situation. All of a sudden the purchasing company may acquire a wealth of new property — both in real estate and in personal property, like machinery or office furniture.

Other taxes and fees

The purchasing company should also take note of any indirect taxes, like retail delivery fees, the selling company is responsible for. These can include business and occupation (B&O) tax, franchise tax, excise tax, bag fees, environmental fees, and others.

Incorrect sales tax classifications

A purchasing company is also responsible for the tax mistakes the selling company may have been making. A common issue is incorrect sales tax classifications; treating an item as exempt when it should have been taxable, or vice versa.