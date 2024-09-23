The blanket exemption is expected to cost the state approximately $10 million annually once fully implemented, according to the MRS report. “This includes and assumes a blanket exemption for both sales and use tax and service provider tax.*”

But that $10 million doesn’t tell the whole story. Having a blanket exemption would allow the state to devote less time and resources to sales tax exemptions.

“Efforts to expand or create new exemptions come with opportunity costs,” explains the MRS report. “The Legislature spends considerable time deliberating on proposals to change exemption provisions, often in relation to new and deserving nonprofit organizations. A blanket exemption would dramatically reduce many of these requests, giving lawmakers more time to consider other policy issues.”

Elsewhere the report notes, “The multitude of narrow exemptions enacted over the last 70 years, along with a countless number of exemptions that have been proposed and failed during that same period, has required a considerable time investment by the Legislature and the Executive branch.”

MRS could also benefit from a blanket exemption. Currently, MRS must maintain and update dozens of different applications for nonprofits and help confused nonprofits determine their eligibility. The state tax authority typically receives 100-200 applications for sales tax exemptions from nonprofits each year, a majority of which are approved.

As for how much a blanket exemption could save individual nonprofits, it really depends on the organization. The nonprofit Ruth’s Reusable Resources would be able to provide an additional 50–70 backpacks each year with the $550–$780 in sales tax it could save, according to an article in The Maine Monitor. The youth mentoring nonprofit Trekkers usually spends about $6,000 on sales tax, equivalent to about two-and-a-half months of its student meal budget.

Of course, many nonprofits would also be able to devote fewer resources to establishing exempt status with Maine, which would likely save them time and money. To apply today, organizations generally need to research requirements for the desired exemption and provide articles of incorporation, bylaws, and other documentation demonstrating the exempt purposes.

“The process for applying for exemption would be streamlined,” wrote MRS, “as the only documentation needed from the applicant would be a copy of their IRS determination letter. The requests for additional documentation, evidence of exempt purpose, copies of bylaws, etc. would all be eliminated, making the exemption process simpler for both the applicants and MRS.”

Down-easters should benefit in other ways too. Maine’s nonprofits currently contribute about $14 billion to the economy each year, according to the Maine Association of Nonprofits, and employ more than 100,000 people.