Should Maine have a seasonal sales tax?

House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham of Winter Harbor introduced HP 941 as an act to enact a seasonal sales tax to provide income tax relief to Maine residents. Should it become law, it would add a 2% sales tax to the existing 5.5% Maine state sales tax for about five and a half months each year, starting in 2024. There are no local sales taxes in Maine.

All tangible personal property and services currently subject to Maine’s 5.5% sales tax would be taxed at the following rates:

7.5% from the last Monday in May until the second Monday in October (between Memorial Day and Indigenous Peoples Day)

5.5% from the second Monday in October until the last Sunday in May

The proposed dates are a bit surprising. In every other jurisdiction with a seasonal sales tax, the rates change on a set date, not a fluctuating date like “the last Monday in May.” Most seasonal sales taxes take effect the first day of a month and terminate the last day of a month, though some resort taxes in Montana end on November 15. Having the sales tax rate change on the last Monday in May and again on the second Monday in October seems unnecessarily complicated.

“The fluctuating dates are going to make it much more difficult for businesses to report in May and October,” observes Heidi Genest, Director of Tax Compliance at Avalara, who happens to reside in Maine.

Furthermore, the language of the bill is a bit hard to interpret. Does “until the second Monday” mean the rate changes on the second Monday, or on the following Tuesday? This is something Maine Revenue Services will have to clarify if the measure is enacted.