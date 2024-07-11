Export: The domestic supplier must issue an e-invoice via the MyInvois system where the invoice gets validated (similarly to intra-country trade). The domestic Malaysian supplier will need to enter all data of the foreign buyer – and use EI00000000020 as a foreign buyer’s Tax Identification Number (TIN) when the foreign buyer’s TIN is not available or not provided.

Once the e-invoice has been validated, the MyInvois system will send notification to the domestic Malaysian seller only (as the foreign buyer is not using the MyInvois system).

The validated e-invoice will serve as proof of income for the domestic Malaysian supplier who would share a copy of the validated e-invoice with the foreign buyer in their usual business manner (e.g., as a PDF with the QR code or as a structured e-invoice via Peppol).

Since the foreign buyer is not part of the MyInvois system, they cannot reject the invoice through it. If there is an error on the already validated e-invoice, the rejection must be communicated outside of MyInvois. However, the Malaysian supplier should make adjustments by issuing a credit note, debit note, or refund note through the MyInvois system.

Import: The foreign supplier can use their standard invoice and is not required to use MyInvois. To report the invoice and substantiate the expense for tax purposes, the Malaysian buyer must issue a self-billed e-invoice through the MyInvois system using the data from the invoice they received from the foreign supplier. This ensures the invoice for imported goods or services is validated and reported to the IRBM. The self-billing Malaysian buyer can use the generic TIN EI00000000030 as the foreign supplier’s TIN when the foreign supplier’s TIN is not available or not provided.

The Malaysian buyer should issue a self-billed e-invoice no later than the end of the month following customs clearance of imported goods and in relation to imported services, a self-billed e-invoice should be issued at latest by the end of the month following the payment made by the buyer, or following the receipt of the invoice from the foreign supplier (whichever is earlier).

The validated self-billed e-invoice will serve as proof of expense for the Malaysian buyer (it doesn’t need to be shared with the foreign seller).

* The Tax Identification Number (TIN) is referred to as the “Income Tax Number”, which is issued by the IRBM to individuals and entities to uniquely identify taxpayers.