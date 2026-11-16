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Nov 16, 2026

Extending Avalara AvaTax for specialized fees, surcharges, and unique tax rules

Eric Carrasco

Indirect tax teams manage a wide range of obligations every day. Some are familiar sales and use taxes. Others are specialized fees, surcharges, excise-style obligations, or country- and province-specific taxes that require their own rates, product rules, and exemptions.

 

The challenge is not understanding the tax. It’s making sure the business’s specific rules are represented consistently in the compliance process.

 

That is where the Custom Taxes capability in Avalara AvaTax helps. It gives eligible customers and partners more flexibility to configure and maintain specialized tax requirements within AvaTax workflows, using the same calculation environment they already rely on for their broader tax operations.

Key takeaways

  • Native configuration within AvaTax: Custom Taxes allows tax and finance teams to define custom tax types, boundary definitions, unit-of-basis fees, and product rules directly inside their existing AvaTax calculation engine without custom code or manual workarounds.

  • Broad support for specialized and global rules: Businesses can automate complex U.S. fees alongside specialized international obligations, including regional taxes in Argentina.

  • Centralized governance and audit readiness: Managing unique rules within the core calculation workflow establishes clear internal ownership, reduces offline spreadsheet reconciliation, and ensures defensible, consistent compliance.

Making specialized requirements easier to manage

Tax obligations are shaped by the details of a business: what it sells, where it sells, how it fulfills orders, which products are exempt, and how local requirements apply.

 

Custom Taxes gives tax and finance teams a practical way to reflect those details. Teams can configure:

 

  • Custom tax types for supported countries and jurisdictions
  • Custom jurisdictions and boundary definitions, where applicable
  • Rates and calculation rules
  • Product rules and exemption rules

 

The configured content is evaluated directly during the AvaTax calculation process. Where applicable, it can support familiar calculation behaviors such as item attributes and tax-on-tax logic.

 

For an indirect tax professional, that means specialized rules can be managed as part of the broader tax workflow rather than treated as an isolated calculation that someone has to maintain separately.

What this looks like in practice

Consider a few examples across different industries:

 

  • Customer-specific environmental fees: A manufacturer needs to apply a customer-specific environmental fee with its own rate, product, and exemption rules.
  • Sweetened beverage taxes: A beverage distributor needs to apply a sweetened beverage tax to qualifying drinks sold within a city, while excluding unsweetened beverages and products sold outside the city boundary.
  • Single-use bag fees: A retailer needs to apply a 10-cent bag fee to qualifying single-use bags provided with in-store and pickup orders, while excluding reusable bags.

 

Each example depends on more than a single rate. The business needs to identify the right tax type, determine which products and transactions are in scope, apply the relevant geography, and account for exemptions or exclusions.

 

Custom Taxes gives the team a way to express those requirements in a structured configuration. The result is a more consistent approach to calculating, reporting, and remitting the obligation.

 

These scenarios are not limited to domestic U.S. taxes. Expanded Argentina tax content, for example, includes support for:

 

  • Import luxury tax

  • Stamp tax in Buenos Aires

  • Gross income tax (IIBB/GIT) in Buenos Aires

 

For a tax team operating in Argentina, each obligation has its own scope, geography, and calculation considerations, but it can be managed within the same AvaTax workflow alongside the company’s broader tax processes.

 

For multinational businesses managing distinct tax regimes across borders, the core requirement is the same: a single, controlled framework within AvaTax to define specialized obligations and execute them consistently across all transactions.

Why this matters to tax and finance teams

For indirect tax professionals, the value is not just technical flexibility. It’s a more connected operating model.

 

When specialized requirements are configured directly within the existing tax calculation workflow, tax and finance teams can evaluate them alongside other transaction details, making it easier to apply the right rates, product rules, jurisdiction boundaries, and exemptions. Keeping rules embedded directly in the calculation engine reduces the reconciliation work created by separate spreadsheets or manual calculations and makes it easier to validate what was charged, reported, and remitted.

 

Custom Taxes also makes ownership visible. The customer or partner managing the configuration can document each rule, establish an approval process, and assign responsibility for monitoring changes. For multinational businesses managing different tax structures in different countries, a configurable approach provides a consistent way to manage specialized requirements while respecting the details of each market.

The bottom line

Indirect tax is shaped by the details of each business and market. Custom Taxes gives customers and partners more flexibility to define and manage specialized tax obligations directly within AvaTax.

 

The goal is not to replace standard content or create a separate tax process. It’s to give tax teams a practical way to extend their existing workflow for specialized requirements — across the United States, Argentina, and other supported markets.

 

For indirect tax teams, the value is straightforward: more control over configuration, less manual reconciliation, and a clearer way to manage the rules that make each business unique.

 

To learn how Custom Taxes within AvaTax can support your business, contact your Avalara account team specialist today.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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