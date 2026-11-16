Extending Avalara AvaTax for specialized fees, surcharges, and unique tax rules

Indirect tax teams manage a wide range of obligations every day. Some are familiar sales and use taxes. Others are specialized fees, surcharges, excise-style obligations, or country- and province-specific taxes that require their own rates, product rules, and exemptions.

The challenge is not understanding the tax. It’s making sure the business’s specific rules are represented consistently in the compliance process.

That is where the Custom Taxes capability in Avalara AvaTax helps. It gives eligible customers and partners more flexibility to configure and maintain specialized tax requirements within AvaTax workflows, using the same calculation environment they already rely on for their broader tax operations.