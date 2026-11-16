Extending Avalara AvaTax for specialized fees, surcharges, and unique tax rules

Consider a few examples across different industries:
- Customer-specific environmental fees: A manufacturer needs to apply
a customer-specific environmental fee with its own rate, product, and
exemption rules.
- Sweetened beverage taxes: A beverage distributor needs to apply a
sweetened beverage tax to qualifying drinks sold within a city, while
excluding unsweetened beverages and products sold outside the city
boundary.
- Single-use bag fees: A retailer needs to apply a 10-cent bag fee to
qualifying single-use bags provided with in-store and pickup orders,
while excluding reusable bags.
Each example depends on more than a single rate. The business needs
to identify the right tax type, determine which products and
transactions are in scope, apply the relevant geography, and account for
exemptions or exclusions.
Custom Taxes gives the team a way to express those requirements in a
structured configuration. The result is a more consistent approach to
calculating, reporting, and remitting the obligation.
These scenarios are not limited to domestic U.S. taxes. Expanded
Argentina tax content, for example, includes support for:
For a tax team operating in Argentina, each obligation has its own
scope, geography, and calculation considerations, but it can be managed
within the same AvaTax workflow alongside the company’s broader tax
processes.
For multinational businesses managing distinct tax regimes across
borders, the core requirement is the same: a single, controlled
framework within AvaTax to define specialized obligations and execute
them consistently across all transactions.