It’s largely because tax impacts nearly every stage of the process for manufacturers — including procurement, production, distribution, and others. These businesses may need to manage sales and use tax, property tax, international regulations, and exemptions.
That depends on the specific business and their operations, but any manufacturer that operates in multiple jurisdictions needs to manage different regulations and rates across locations — regulations and rates that can change at any moment.
According to manufacturers themselves, yes: In an Avalara and Potentiate survey, manufacturers reported the highest audit rate at 18%.
Avalara has a purpose-built solution for manufacturers, designed around their unique needs. Using the power of agentic AI, the solution automates tasks like tax calculations, filing and remitting, exemption certificate management, and more.