Almost everyone gets the concept of sales tax, but if you don’t quite fully understand use tax, you’re not alone. Use tax is a tax on the storage, use, or consumption of property or services when retail sales tax wasn’t paid as part of the purchase. Businesses are constantly overlooking this obligation, which can lead to penalties, cash leakage, or unexpected liabilities. (Use tax is a major audit focus for manufacturers, and it’s not uncommon for use tax liability to be the largest amount owed in an audit.)

Here’s a scenario that illustrates how use tax (and taxability) can vary. Say your company buys a pallet of parts that are intended for resale. That’s typically exempt from sales tax, because the tax will eventually be collected down the line when you sell the goods. But what if you end up using those parts for your own operations instead of selling them? You don’t get to skip the tax: You essentially became the consumer, so use tax potentially comes into play.

Of course, because seemingly nothing can be easy when it comes to compliance, there are wrinkles in that scenario. Were those parts used to build manufacturing equipment? In some states, they may not be taxable. Were they used to repair manufacturing equipment? Now they might be taxable, even in some of those same states. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

There’s good news, though: You might be eligible for a use tax exemption on your purchases of machinery and equipment — that is, if you can figure out whether you qualify. These exemptions are for equipment directly used in the manufacturing process, but a common requirement is that the equipment must be involved over 50% of the time. Some states only offer the exemptions for equipment that’s part of a new operation, or an expansion of an existing one, which means replacement machinery wouldn’t be eligible. Confused yet? We don’t blame you.

