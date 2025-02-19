Retailers and marketplace providers, as defined by the bill, would be subject to the retail delivery fee. If they use a third party to collect and remit sales tax, they could use the third party to collect and remit the fee.
Unlike in Colorado and Minnesota, the bill doesn’t provide an exception for retailers and marketplaces making less than a certain threshold of sales in the state. For example, businesses with $500,000 or less in total retail sales in Colorado in the prior year are exempt from the retail delivery fee. Minnesota uses an even higher threshold.
The Mississippi delivery fee legislation doesn’t specify at what point remote retailers and marketplaces would become liable for the fee. Under Mississippi’s economic nexus law, a remote retailer must register for sales tax only if they have at least $250,000 in sales in the state in the prior 12 months.
HB 530 says the retailer must start collecting the fee (or paying it themselves) and remitting it on the first day of a calendar month. That’s a bit vague. After what month? And is it every month?
The retailer or marketplace would report and remit the fee on their income tax return. This is different from the requirements in Colorado and Minnesota and it’s surprising. Colorado has a separate retail delivery fee return, while the Minnesota delivery fee is reported on the sales and use tax return.