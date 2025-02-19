Mississippi may implement a retail delivery fee as early as July 1, 2025. If it does, it will join Colorado and Minnesota, the only states with a fee on retail deliveries today.

House Bill 530 would impose a new 30-cent delivery fee on each commercial transaction involving retail delivery in Mississippi. The delivery fee would apply once per transaction even if more than one delivery is needed to fulfill the order.

As in Colorado and Minnesota, retailers could choose to collect the fee from customers or pay the fee themselves. If they collect it from the buyer, retailers would need to separately state the fee and identify it as the “road improvement and food delivery fee” on the bill of sale, invoice, or receipt.

The Mississippi delivery fee would be nonrefundable if the buyer returns the items to the retailer, but it could be refunded if the order is cancelled before delivery occurs. This is the same policy in effect in Colorado and Minnesota.

Mississippi sales tax would not apply to separately stated retail delivery fees.