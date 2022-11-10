Missouri will tax remote sales starting January 1, 2023

Missouri’s economic nexus law takes effect January 1, 2023.

The state’s economic nexus threshold is $100,000 in cumulative gross receipts from taxable sales of tangible personal property delivered into Missouri during the previous or current calendar year. Senate Bill 153 specifies that sales made through a marketplace facilitator count toward the threshold. The Missouri Department of Revenue has confirmed that nontaxable wholesale sales should not be included when calculating the threshold.

This concept of a threshold is central to economic nexus. An out-of-state seller creates an obligation to start collecting Missouri tax once that seller’s sales into the state exceed $100,000. Remote vendors must determine whether they’ve reached that threshold at the close of each calendar quarter by calculating their sales in the state during the 12-month period ending on the last day of the preceding calendar quarter. If they’ve met the $100,000 threshold, they must register and start collecting applicable taxes no more than three months after the end of the preceding calendar quarter.

Per SB 153, remote vendors must collect and remit tax “for a period of not less than twelve months” once nexus has been established and continue to collect and remit the tax “for as long as the vendor is engaged in business activities within this state.”

“The Missouri Legislature should be congratulated for specifying how long economic nexus lasts,” says Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara. Most states don’t include that information in their economic nexus laws, so businesses don’t know how long they’re on the hook for sales tax if their sales drop below a state’s economic nexus threshold.

Registration requirements for remote sellers

Although many states expect a seller to be registered before they start collecting tax, the Missouri Department of Revenue requires businesses to be registered prior to their first return date. That means remote vendors that established economic nexus in 2022 need to register for vendor use tax before February 28, 2023.



However, the state insists remote vendors start collecting tax on their very first sale in 2023 if they reached the $100,000 threshold in 2022. This is critical.