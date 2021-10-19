More states strive to tax online ads despite the challenges

Digital ads target consumers wherever they go. To ensure they only tax revenue generated from online ads displayed within state borders, both Massachusetts and Maryland plan to use IP addresses to determine the location of the ad displayed — whether that’s a desktop computer in an apartment in Annapolis or a mobile phone owned by a Texan exploring Cape Cod.
All internet-connected devices have an IP address that’s assigned by the internet service provider (ISP). According to NortonLifeLock, IP addresses reveal the geolocation (e.g., area code, city, and ZIP code) of internet-connected devices and change every time a device connects to a different Wi-Fi network or router. They’re the reason a person searching for “pizzerias” in Baltimore sees different results than a person searching for “pizzerias” in Boston.
IP addresses don’t reveal the user’s street address or name. In fact, the location linked to an IP address is generally that of the nearest ISP server. In theory, this could cause Massachusetts to tax an ad on a device in New Hampshire that’s connected to an ISP in Massachusetts. It’s also why my mobile phone provider sometimes thinks I’m in Canada when in fact I’m in the U.S. on the wild coast of Washington’s Olympic Peninsula.
How can a state verify the accuracy of an IP address? What happens if an ad appears on a device using a virtual private network (VPN), which, according to NortonLifeLock, “changes your IP address completely, placing your geolocation hundreds or maybe thousands of miles from where you actually are accessing the internet.” How can a state ensure companies are taxed on revenue generated from digital ads on devices located in the state, not another state? These are the types of questions Maryland, Massachusetts, and any other state seeking to tax digital advertising will need to answer.