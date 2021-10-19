More states strive to tax online ads despite the challenges

Massachusetts Bill H.4179, An Act Establishing a Tax for Online Advertising, would levy a 6.25% excise tax on gross revenue from digital advertising services by “persons with revenue from digital advertising services provided within the commonwealth.” The first $1 million in revenue from digital advertising services provided in the commonwealth each year would be exempt from tax.

The bill defines “digital advertising services” as “advertisement services on a digital interface, including”

Banner advertising

Interstitial advertising

Search engine advertising

“Other comparable advertising services”

A digital advertising service is “provided within the commonwealth” if received on a device with an IP address located within Massachusetts. As defined in H.4179, an IP address is “a unique string of characters assigned to each device connected to a computer network using the Internet Protocol for communication.”

The tax proposed under H.4179 is considerably more straightforward than digital advertising taxes introduced in (and abandoned by) Massachusetts earlier this year. Or, as Scott Peterson, vice president of government relations at Avalara puts it, “it’s woefully light on details.” That could be problematic because there’s no simple way to tax online advertising.

Complicating factors include: