Multichannel commerce benefits and best practices

The benefits of a multichannel ecommerce strategy are far-reaching: Multichannel broadens awareness by reaching more customers, provides a more convenient shopping experience, and creates more opportunities to sell.

1. Meet customers where they already spend time online

One of the keys to a successful multichannel strategy is meeting your target audience where they already shop. Offering products across multiple channels increases the likelihood a customer will find your product and make a purchase. Two channels that see significant traffic from almost all audiences are marketplaces and social media.

Reach power shoppers on marketplaces

According to Digital Commerce 360, 54% of global ecommerce sales come from marketplaces. Convenience and product availability combined with low prices draw many consumers to marketplace shopping. But for merchants, this means high competition on marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart, Alibaba, or Zalando. Make your marketplace choice based on your audience’s interests and demographics and consider product ads that focus on your ideal customer. (Hint: 76% of consumers surveyed reported shopping on Amazon in the past year.)

Create shoppable posts on social media

If your audience is younger, social media platforms may be a better option. Shoppable posts not only reach folks where they’re scrolling, but provide opportunities for mass sharing — the digital era’s version of word-of-mouth marketing. It also helps that people age 44 and younger average over two hours every day on social media according to Review42.

Learn more about shoppable posts from WooCommerce.

2. Understand your customers better with a broader data set

More channels means more data. Many channels, like social and marketplaces, will provide you with data on how consumers interact with your posts and products and often break data summaries down by demographic factors like age, gender, or location, and behavioral factors like interests and purchase intent.

Analyze your data to build a complete profile of your target audience. Use your audience profile to make decisions about which products to sell on each channel, ad spend, or your next channel launch.

For example, let’s say you want to understand your customer’s journey from discovery to purchase. Your WooCommerce store analytics might show that 64% of your site traffic is on mobile devices, and Instagram is a significant traffic source. Your Instagram account insights can then show your audience’s age range, top locations, types of content they interacted with, and what they tapped on when viewing your profile. If you have shoppable posts set up, you can compare engagement on those posts with link clicks to your website to understand how comfortable your audience feels with shopping directly on Instagram. If post engagement is high, but orders via Instagram are low, your audience may prefer shopping on your website. In that case, they may need to see a post or product several times before making the decision to purchase.

3. Build brand awareness and trust

Multichannel is great for spreading brand awareness, but your presence on a channel is only part of the effort. Research from SproutSocial shows that 64% of consumers want brands to connect with them, and 76% will buy from a brand they feel connected to over a competitor. When you think of the internet as an extension of your community, this makes sense: Humans are generally more loyal to those they feel connected to.

To build connections with your audience, it’s important to maintain a consistent and authentic brand voice across all of your channels. Dan-O’s Seasoning, a WooCommerce merchant, does a great job with this on their TikTok account: Their content features their founder, Dan, creating easy recipes with their product line. These posts promote the product, but are authentic to Dan’s personality and provide information their target audience values. They’ve built their audience over time and their consistent messaging has paid off.

Online shoppers don’t typically buy on their first brand interaction — it takes a few encounters for them to compare options, remember your brand, and make a purchase decision.