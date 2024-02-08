Will Nebraska tax advertising services?

Two bills introduced in January, LB 1310 and LB 1354, propose a tax on advertising services in Nebraska.

Both LB 1310 and LB 1354 seek to tax companies that 1) do business in Nebraska and 2) have a combined gross advertising revenue of greater than $1 billion. The tax rate would be 7.5% on the “assessable base” for the reporting period, defined as the portion of gross advertising revenue “derived from sales to customers in Nebraska which are delivered or provided to a location within Nebraska.”

Per the bill, “a digital advertising service shall be deemed to have been provided within Nebraska if it is received on a user's device having an IP address located within Nebraska.” Properly sourcing digital sales in general and digital ads in particular can be tricky for businesses. It can be hard to know where a digital good was received, or used, for instance, and therefore which jurisdiction’s rules govern the sale. They may have trouble determining where people are when they see a digital ad. And IP addresses can be spoofed (faked).

Sourcing issues aside, if enacted, the Nebraska tax would apply to digital advertising services directly related to the creation, preparation, production, or dissemination of advertisements. These services include:

Advising a client on the best advertising methods for their products or services

Art direction, graphic design, and layout

Mechanical preparation

Placement

Production supervision

Revenue from the following services would also be subject to the tax:

Acquiring advertising space in internet media

Monitoring and evaluating website traffic to determine the effectiveness of advertising campaigns

Online referrals

Search engine marketing and lead generation optimization

Web campaign planning

Domain name registration would not be subject to the tax. Nor would web hosting services or the services of a news media entity.