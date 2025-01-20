Introduced January 8, 2025, the HB 135 sales tax bill states that no New Hampshire business shall be required to collect sales taxes for a foreign jurisdiction (aka, another state) unless mandated by Congress or New Hampshire law.

It’s a bold little bill that piggybacks on other actions the state has taken in this area.

It also shows complete disregard for sales tax policy.

How sales tax works

Sales taxes are set by state and local governments. There are no federal sales tax regulations in the United States, and states generally don’t have a say in each other’s sales tax laws — though some do have strong opinions about how other states should handle personal income tax.

“Connecticut and New York have been in a decades-long battle over the income earned by Connecticut residents whose employer is in New York,” observes Scott Peterson, Vice President of Government Relations at Avalara.

Additionally, the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement (SSUTA or simply SST) provides a road map for states seeking to simplify and modernize sales and use tax administration. But only 24 states are members of SST.

A jurisdiction can only impose a sales tax collection obligation on businesses that have a nexus — or a connection — with that jurisdiction. Having a physical tie to a state is one of the most common ways for a business to establish sales tax nexus, and it used to be the only sales tax nexus trigger.

However, in June 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. freed states to base sales tax nexus on a remote seller’s economic activity in the state. This is known as economic nexus.

Economic nexus challenges

The Supreme Court decided in favor of South Dakota in part because “South Dakota’s tax system includes several features that appear designed to prevent discrimination against or undue burdens upon interstate commerce.”

South Dakota applies safe harbor for those conducting limited business in the state. South Dakota ensures no obligation to remit sales tax may be applied retroactively. South Dakota has adopted the SSUTA, which standardizes sales taxes to reduce administrative costs and provides remote sellers access to sales tax administration software paid for by the state.

Every state with a general sales tax enacted an economic nexus law for remote sales tax after the Wayfair decision. No two economic nexus laws are alike, but all provide safe harbor for certain businesses and prohibit retroactive enforcement. However, only 24 states, including South Dakota, are members of SST.

Thousands of businesses, including some New Hampshire businesses, now have an obligation to collect and remit remote sales tax for one or more states. New Hampshire wants to ensure the remote sales tax obligations imposed on New Hampshire sellers are legitimate.

It’s also trying to limit the taxing authority of other states.