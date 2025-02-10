Update: The enactment of House Bill 218 in April 2025 moved the annual New Mexico tax-free holiday forward by one week.

New Mexico has provided a back-to-school tax holiday every year since 2005. Its 2025 tax holiday could be longer and apply to more goods.

Often called a sales tax holiday, the New Mexico back-to-school tax-free holiday is in fact a gross receipts tax holiday because New Mexico has a gross receipts tax instead of a sales tax. During the tax-free weekend, the state suspends the collection of gross receipts tax for qualifying items. Many merchants absorb the tax on certain nonqualifying items as well.