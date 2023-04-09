Senate Bill S5895 seeks to impose a 25-cent surcharge on every online delivery sale within the city of New York. The bill was introduced by Senator Andrew Gounardes from New York Senate District 26, which is in New York City.

The measure presents the following justification for the online delivery surcharge:

New York City is expected to have 9 million residents by 2040



Many New Yorkers “rely on quick and easy access to consumer goods in their daily lives”



Close to 90% of goods are moved into and out of the city by truck



Heavy-duty diesel vehicles are responsible for roughly half of on-pipe tailpipe emissions



Over 2.3 million packages are delivered to New Yorkers every day, fueled in part by “the spike in 24-hour deliveries” promised by many online retailers



Last-mile warehouses are much larger than traditional warehouses and attract a significantly higher volume of large, heavy trucks



All these deliveries are taking a toll on the city, according to the bill’s justification. The New York City Department of Transportation wants to shift freight from roads to rail, water, and other modes of transportation, but to do that, it must first improve its infrastructure. And that will cost. The 25-cent online delivery fee would help fund a variety of New York City infrastructure projects, including the rehabilitation of ferry docks, marine terminals, piers, and more.

It seems an elegant solution, at least in concept: Online sales can fund solutions to problems caused, in part, by the spike in online sales. And 25 cents shouldn’t break most banks. Indeed, the last paragraph of the bill’s justification calls the 25-cent surcharge on online delivery packages “negligible.”

But for sellers, there’s more to the New York City online delivery sales surcharge than a simple quarter. If SB S5895 becomes law, online sellers will have to figure out how to invoice the fee, collect the fee, and pass it on to consumers. Not rocket science, perhaps, but not simple.

If there were any doubt that handling a simple fee could be complicated, just look at Colorado. Collecting, remitting, and reporting the Colorado retail delivery fee is anything but negligible for affected businesses.