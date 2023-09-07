New York property tax guide

Aside from it being your legal responsibility to pay property tax in New York, failure to do so can significantly impact your business. Even late payments or underpayments can result in negative outcomes for your business. Here are just a few of the potential consequences:
- Government tax liens or foreclosures
- Financial penalties and accumulated interest charges
- Audits or investigations by tax authorities
- Damage to your reputation in the community
It’s essential to make timely, informed decisions about your business and keep your New York tax obligations in check.