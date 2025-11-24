October 2025 sales tax updates

The Florida Second Amendment sales tax holiday runs September 8, 2025, through December 31, 2025. So, during the month of October, a host of camping, fishing, and hunting supplies are exempt from Florida sales tax.
Starting October 1, 2025, local governments in Alabama must adopt an ordinance to participate in a sales tax holiday at least 90 days prior to the start of the event. Previously, such ordinances had to be adopted just 30 days prior to the start of the tax-free weekend.
Learn more about these and other tax-free events in our 2025 sales tax holidays blog post.