Ohio changes sales tax holiday for 2024

If you currently hold an Ohio sales tax permit and sell clothing and assorted school supplies in the state, you should be familiar with the state’s usual back-to-school sales tax holiday. Your sales systems should be set up to not apply sales tax to certain products — though every year you probably need to adjust the dates and determine whether new product offerings qualify for the exemption.
Whatever you normally do, you’ll need to do more to prepare for the 2024 Ohio sales tax holiday. And you’ll need to do it quickly. Registered vendors are required to participate.
The sales tax holiday may mean more work for retailers, but businesses based in Ohio can benefit from it. They won’t pay sales tax on their own qualifying purchases and they won’t owe consumer use tax on eligible items. So, yay.
Read our 2024 sales tax holidays blog to find out which states are offering tax-free weekends and longer sales tax holidays this year. And if you’re tired of grappling with last-minute sales tax changes that make compliance more difficult, learn how automating sales tax calculation can help.