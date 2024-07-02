Ohio changes sales tax holiday for 2024

There’s been a tax-free weekend in Ohio since 2015, but the 2024 Ohio sales tax holiday will be bigger and better. At least for consumers.

Since its inception, this annual tax-free weekend has occurred in early August from a Friday through a Sunday. Every year, the sales tax exemption is applied to clothing priced $75 or less and to school supplies and instructional materials priced $20 or less.

Not so this year.