On returns and sales tax, an Oscar tribute – Wacky Tax Wednesday

Like many Americans, I hunkered down on Sunday evening to watch the Oscars. The kids started early, so as not to miss any of the Red Carpet fun, but my husband and I waited until the incomparable Jimmy Kimmel took the stage. For me, it was one of the most enjoyable Oscars ever until the confusing and heartbreaking conclusion, when our hearts simultaneously leapt for Moonlight and bled for La La Land.

The Best Picture snafu surprised me. It also made me ponder the sales tax implications of returns, welcome or unwelcome. What happens to the sales tax when something given must be returned?

The answer depends on the scenario and the state, as is usually the case with sales tax. Read on for a sampling.