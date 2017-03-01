On returns and sales tax, an Oscar tribute – Wacky Tax Wednesday

Owners of Volkswagen diesels that qualify for the emissions recall (there are approximately 550,000 of these vehicles in the United States alone) can opt to have Volkswagen buy back the affected diesels. Those that do, including yours truly, receive 112% of the vehicle’s value as of September 2015.
The process was easy for me: I made an appointment, brought the vehicle to our dealership, signed a few pieces of paper, and received the promised funds from Volkswagen a few days later. The state of Washington, however, did not refund the sales tax I had paid when I originally purchased the car.
We used the money we were given to purchase another VW (even with the scandal, I remain brand loyal like “A Man Called Ove”). But we did not receive a trade-in allowance to reduce the amount of sales tax owed on our new car. Although we purchased our new VW from the same dealership where we both bought and offloaded our dirty diesel, the buyback and the buy are two separate, entirely unrelated transactions.