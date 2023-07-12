Recognizing that not all children fall into typical size categories, Manitoba also provides the exemption for clothing, footwear, and accessories priced $150 or less that are larger than the sizes displayed in Schedule A, if purchased for a child 14 years of age or under. However, in this event, questions must be asked.
Information Bulletin No. 001 explains: “To allow this exemption, the seller is required to obtain a written certification from the customer, attesting that the purchase is for a child 14 years of age or under. The certification must include the following information:
- Date
- Description of items purchased
- Invoice number
- Price
- Purchaser’s name, address, and phone number
- Purchaser’s signature and certification”
The certification must state: “I certify the clothing, footwear or accessory exempted on this sale is being purchased for a child 14 years of age or under, and the information provided is true and correct.”
If a fully completed and signed certification is not obtained, the sale is taxable. “The seller is responsible for the RST (retail sales tax) owing, if tax is not collected and the completed certification is not retained.”
Manitoba’s requirement solves one issue — it provides clear guidance on which transactions are exempt, which are taxable, and who’s liable for the tax if the proper procedures aren’t followed. Yet it creates other issues: Consumers need to ask for the exemption and certify that they’re buying clothing for children presumably too large to fit into clothing sized to fit children their age. That could be embarrassing, especially if the child in question is present, fresh out of the fitting room.
Moreover, the retailer then needs to treat the certification as confidential personal information that must be “protected and stored accordingly.” It can’t simply be tossed because the certification must be retained for tax audit purposes.
This requirement also complicates tax compliance for internet, mail-order, and phone vendors. They, too, need to obtain the required certification from consumers “to support the RST exemption on items purchased for children 14 years of age or under that do not fall within the exempt size ranges.”
It may be clear tax policy, but it’s awkward. And there’s a similar exemption and certification requirement in British Columbia.