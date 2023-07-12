The Law Dictionary defines intend as: “To design, resolve, purpose. To apply a rule of law in the nature of presumption; to discern and follow the probabilities of like cases.”

Presumption means “a legal inference that must be made in light of certain facts.” According to the Cornell Law School Legal Information Institute, “most presumptions are rebuttable, meaning that they are rejected if proven to be false or at least thrown into sufficient doubt by the evidence.” However, “other presumptions are conclusive, meaning that they must be accepted to be true without any opportunity for rebuttal.”

The Massachusetts bill doesn’t provide a clear line in the sand (e.g., “clothing size 5Y or smaller is exempt from sales tax”), so how would the exemption play out? Would it be rebuttable or conclusive?

For retailers required to collect and remit Massachusetts sales tax, it would matter. And it’s unclear.