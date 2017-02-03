Sales tax for PPC marketing agencies

There was a time when services were almost never taxable. That time is over. In New Mexico, South Dakota, and West Virginia, all services are taxable unless specifically exempted. Advertising services are not exempt in those states. This means that you need to add state sales tax to the commissions or fees you charge your clients for placing their PPC ads.

Hawaii imposes a General Excise Tax or GET in lieu of sales tax. Since GET is a tax on gross revenue, PPC marketing agencies must pay what is essentially a sales tax on top of their fees.

California, New York, and a number of other states don’t charge sales taxes on advertising services. In these states, the services that PPC Marketing Agencies provide their clients are not subject to sales tax. Tangible personal property (TPP) provided by agencies, such as print materials, are taxable. Finished artwork can also be considered taxable TPP, though your fees for creating drafts are not.

You should keep an eye out for new sales taxes on services in the future, however, as states continue to look for ways to make up for lost sales tax revenue.