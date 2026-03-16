Sales or use tax usually applies to tangible personal property whether it remains stand-alone TPP or becomes part of real property. What changes is who is responsible for the tax: the contractor or the property owner.

Deciding factors include:

Whether the materials are consumed by the contractor or become a permanent part of a building

Whether the contractor is doing a job for a client or acting as a developer/speculative builder themselves

The type of contract

Consumed by the contractor vs. part of real property

The contractor is generally the consumer of equipment and supplies that don’t become part of real property (e.g., builder paper, paint brushes, power tools, scaffolding). As the consumer, the contractor must pay sales or use tax on equipment and supplies.

Because real property is generally exempt from sales and use tax, contractors are usually also liable for the tax on fixtures (e.g., HVAC units and plumbing systems) and materials (e.g., concrete and lumber) that become part of real property. However, the rules vary by state, and some states don’t provide clear guidelines on when tangible personal property becomes real property.

Compliance can be challenging even in states that offer guidance, especially for contractors working in more than one state. In Ohio, for example, a contractor is considered a retailer and must charge their customer sales tax on tangible personal property that “retains its status as personal property” after being permanently affixed to real property. Ohio law gives carpeting as an example (including adhesive, carpet padding, and tack strips).

Yet, Ohio treats contractors as the consumer of tangible personal property that becomes a “business fixture” — meaning it becomes permanently attached or affixed to the land or to a building, structure, or improvement, and primarily benefits the business conducted by the occupant. As the consumer, the contractor must pay tax when purchasing such materials, which include air conditioning, heating, and ventilation systems.

Jobs for a client vs. speculative jobs

Contractors acting as a developer or speculative builder are generally seen as the consumer of all material incorporated into real estate so must pay sales or use tax on those materials as well as on all taxable billings from other contractors. The contractor doesn’t collect retail sales tax on the sale of the property.

In Washington, any contractor performing construction services for a speculative builder must charge sales tax on the total contract price.

Lump-sum contracts vs. time-and-materials contracts

In some states, the type of contract dictates who is responsible for the sales tax on materials. Two common types of contracts are:

Lump-sum contract: The project is completed for an agreed-upon amount that includes labor, materials, overhead, supplies, etc.

The project is completed for an agreed-upon amount that includes labor, materials, overhead, supplies, etc. Time-and-materials contract: The project is completed for the actual rates for labor, materials, overhead, profit, supplies, etc.

Specific rules vary by state, as the following examples show.

Florida generally considers contractors operating under a lump-sum contract or a time-and-materials contract to be the final consumer of the materials and supplies. Contractors therefore must pay sales tax to suppliers and should not charge sales tax to the customer (the real property owner).

California also generally considers contractors operating under a lump-sum contract or a time-and-materials contract to be the consumer of the materials and liable for the tax on the purchase price. However, if a contractor bills their California customer for sales tax computed on the marked-up billing for materials (a “time-and-materials plus tax” contract) the contractor is the retailer of the materials, and the measure of tax is the amount on which tax reimbursement is charged.

Colorado treats lump-sum and time-and-materials contracts differently for sales tax. Contractors do not need a sales tax license for lump-sum contracts because they’re considered the consumer of construction and building materials included in lump-sum contracts and must pay sales or use tax on those purchases. (Non-building materials sold and/or installed by the contractor are not considered part of a building contract).

Yet contractors engaging in time-and-materials contracts do need a Colorado sales tax license because they’re treated as the retailer. Per the Colorado Department of Revenue, “A contractor does not pay sales or use tax on construction and building materials acquired for a time-and-materials contract. Instead, the contractor must collect [and remit] sales tax from its customer on the marked up price of the materials included in the time-and-materials contract.” In time-and-materials contracts, construction labor charges are not subject to Colorado sales tax.

In Texas, a contractor is the consumer of tangible personal property they furnish and incorporate into the property for a customer under a lump-sum contract. But with time-and-materials contracts, the contractor is the seller of the tangible personal property they furnish and incorporate into the property. As the seller, the contractor must collect tax from the customer. Under Texas law (section 151.056(b)), “the tax rate is applied to the price of the materials as agreed in the contract or the price of the materials to the contractor, whichever is the greater.”

Construction sales and use tax requirements differ from state to state and situation to situation, so when in doubt, ask a trusted tax professional for advice. Automating sales and use tax compliance can also be helpful.