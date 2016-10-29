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Oct 29, 2016

Serbia VAT records

Richard Asquith

From 1 January 2017, VAT registered businesses in Serbia will be required to comply with new record keeping rules.

 

The tax authorities have categorized all invoices and business documentation into 13 types – including invoices, credit notes, exports and imports etc. Each category of documentation comes with detailed informational requirements.

 

In addition, more detailed recording on the nature, quantity and type of products or services that are being invoiced for.

 

For reporting purposes, VAT calculations for each of the 13 categories of documentation must be submitted electronically.

 
Click for free Serbian VAT info

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Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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Serbia e-Services VAT rules

January 30, 2017.

From 1 April 2017, Serbia is to require non-resident providers of electronic services to consumers to VAT register and charge local VAT. The VAT rate...
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