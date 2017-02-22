Sold! The taxability of nonprofit auction sales – Wacky Tax Wednesday

I love listening to auctioneers in action. Their rapid-fire talk conjures childhood memories of visiting rural Maryland, where my grandmother lived adjacent to a stockyard that held weekly auctions. Man, could those men fit a lot of words into a minute!

The auctions I witnessed during my youth were for-profit. Most of the auctions held in my community today are held by nonprofits. The community calendar contains a steady stream of auctions that raise money for a variety of organizations, from churches to farms to sports programs. In fact, I’m attending one in a couple of weeks. And instead of worrying about what I’ll wear (though there are legitimate concerns in that department), I’m wondering how sales tax applies to these types of events.

Sales tax rules and regulations vary by state, and perhaps nowhere is that more true than in the world of nonprofits. Within each state, rules regarding the taxability of nonprofits often depend on the type of nonprofit (e.g., charitable, educational, or religious), the type of event, and what the proceeds are used for.

It can be dizzyingly difficult to understand — kind of like a fast-paced auctioneer. Read on for a sampling.