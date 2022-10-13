Speaking the e-invoicing language – common technical terms and concepts you should know

XML is the abbreviation for Extensible Markup Language, and it is a language and file format for the storing, transmitting, and reconstructing of data. It is effectively, a set of rules for encoding a document to control its structure, format, and the relationship between its different parts, which allows the data file to be machine-readable. It also allows system developers to create Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to allow the automated processing of XML data.

This is particularly attractive to tax authorities, as it allows them to receive tax and transactional data under e-invoicing or digital reporting in a predefined format and to be able to ingest it through APIs at scale.