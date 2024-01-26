Starting a business in the U.S. as a non-citizen

In this article, we delve into the essential considerations and challenges faced by non-U.S. citizen entrepreneurs aiming to start a business in the U.S.

Let’s start by answering the question we raised earlier. Can a non-U.S. citizen start a business in the United States? The short answer is yes! As per a report by the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy, in 2022, immigrant-owned businesses were found in nearly every sector of the United States economy. Roughly 18% of businesses with employees and 23% of businesses without employees in the U.S. are immigrant-owned. So, if a non-U.S. citizen entrepreneur is considering the possibility of establishing their business in the United States, they certainly can. In fact, a 2022 report found that 43.8%, or 219 companies, in that year’s Fortune 500 list were founded by immigrants or their children.

Navigating tax compliance can be a challenge for any business, and violations can significantly impact its success. Noncompliance can lead to business disruption and penalties, which can dent profit margins as well as an organisation’s credibility.