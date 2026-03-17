State
Real property tax payment due date
Personal property tax payment due date
Alabama
December 31
December 31
Alaska
Various dates in July–November
Various dates in October–December
Arizona
Full payment on December 31; installments on April 30 and October 31
Full payment on December 31; installments on April 30 and October 31
Arkansas
October 15
October 15
California
Installments on April 10 and December 10
August 31
Colorado
Full payment on April 30; installments on February 28 and June 15
Full payment on April 30; installments on February 28 and June 15
Connecticut
Installments on February 1 and August 1
Installments on February 1 and August 1
Delaware
September 30
Exempt
District of Columbia
Installments on March 31 and September 15
July 31
Florida
March 31
March 31
Georgia
Various dates in May–December
Various dates in May–December
Hawaii
Installments on February 20 and August 20
Exempt
Idaho
Installments on June 20 and December 20
Installments on June 20 and December 20
Illinois
Various dates in June–September
|Exempt
Indiana
Installments on May 10 and November 10
Installments on May 10 and November 10
Iowa
Installments on March 31 and September 30
Exempt
Kansas
Installments on May 10 and December 20
Installments on May 10 and December 20
Kentucky
December 31
Various dates throughout the year
Louisiana
December 31
December 31
Maine
Various dates in August and September
Various dates in August–November
Maryland
September 30
Various dates throughout the year
Massachusetts
Installments on February 1, May 1, August 1, and November 1
Installments on February 1, May 1, August 1, and November 1
Michigan
Various dates, typically in September and February
Various dates, typically in September and February
Minnesota
Installments on May 15 and October 15
Exempt
Mississippi
February 1
February 1
Missouri
December 31
December 31
Montana
Installments on May 31 and November 30
August 31
Nebraska
Installments on April 30 and August 31
Installments on April 30 and August 31
Nevada
Installments in January, March, August, and October
Various dates in August–October
New Hampshire
Installments on July 1 and December 1
Exempt
New Jersey
Installments on February 1, May 1, August 1, and November 1
Exempt
New Mexico
Installments on May 10 and December 10
Installments on May 10 and December 10
New York
Various dates in June and July
Exempt
North Carolina
January 5
January 5
North Dakota
Installments on March 1 and October 15
Exempt
Ohio
Installments on June 20 and December 31
Exempt
Oklahoma
Installments on March 31 and December 31
Installments on March 31 and December 31
Oregon
Installments on February 15, May 15, and November 15
Installments on February 15, May 15, and November 15
Pennsylvania
Various dates in February–November
Exempt
Rhode Island
Various dates in July and August
Various dates in July and August
South Carolina
January 15
January 15
South Dakota
Installments on April 30 and October 31
Exempt
Tennessee
February 28
February 28
Texas
January 31
January 31
Utah
November 30
May 15; some counties bill later
Vermont
Various dates in June–August
Various dates in June–August
Virginia
Various dates, typically in June
Various dates in June–October
Washington
Installments on April 30 and October 31
Installments on April 30 and October 31
West Virginia
Installments on March 31 and September 30
Installments on March 31 and September 30
Wisconsin
Installments on January 31 and July 31
January 31
Wyoming
Installments on May 10 and November 10
Installments on May 10 and November 10