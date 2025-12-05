Avalara Tax Research is built on a foundation of regulatory accuracy and scale. The platform houses over 23,000 pre-answered questions, with data spanning all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and key global jurisdictions. It’s updated regularly to reflect changes in tax rules, helping you stay ahead of shifting obligations. If a rule has changed, Avalara Tax Research reflects it correctly.
With integrated cross-border trade libraries, you gain access to essential trade data — such as tariff rates, restrictions, and regulations — supporting product classification using HS codes, cross-border shipments, and more to help you make informed business decisions.