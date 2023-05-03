Although sales tax licenses and the other tax licenses listed above are good through December 31 of each year, it’s best not to wait until December 31 to renew them. Failure to renew a license by the start of a calendar year can result in automatic cancellation of that license.
According to the Alabama Department of Revenue, if the renewal process is completed before 4:00 p.m. CST on a business day, the new license will be available the next business day. Thus, if a renewal is submitted before 4:00 p.m. on a Friday, the license will be available the following Monday.
If the renewal process is completed after 4:00 p.m. CST on a weekday or at any time during the weekend or a holiday, the new license will be available on the second business day.
Once it’s ready, you’ll be able to print your new license yourself by logging into MAT, locating the appropriate tax type, and clicking the Print tax account license for next year link.