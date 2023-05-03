Tax license requirements differ from state to state, particularly with respect to how frequently licenses need to be renewed. In some states, tax licenses may be good for as long as you own your business, provided your business doesn’t substantially change. In other states, tax licenses must be renewed every year.

Alabama once fell under the former category: Tax licenses in Alabama didn’t need to be renewed. However, from November 1, 2020, forward, most Alabama tax licenses must be renewed annually.

The annual license renewal requirement applies to the following tax types:

Lodging tax

Rental tax

Sales tax

Sellers use tax

Simplified sellers use tax

Utility gross receipts tax

These licenses expire at the end of each calendar year and therefore must be renewed by December 31.