Ten recent global e-invoicing and digital reporting updates you should know about

France is moving ahead with mandatory B2B e-invoicing and e-reporting for B2C and cross-border sales and purchases with effect July 1, 2024. The latest (v.2.1) technical specifications (“Dossier de spécifications externes de la Facturation Électronique”) were recently released, as well as updated FAQs.

An e-invoicing working group, made up of various stakeholders, including Avalara, is working through the specifications to identify where there may need to be modifications or additional explanation to ensure the success of the e-invoicing project. A major current focus of the group is ensuring that there is interoperability across different e-invoicing partner platforms. Every e-invoicing provider will need to ensure that the three main French e-invoice formats are supported (UBL, CII and Factur-X), and every French business will be able to inform its suppliers and vendors which format it wants to receive its e-invoices in.



Watch our webinar on the upcoming French e-invoicing requirements on-demand here.