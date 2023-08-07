If you’re doing business in Texas, you need to monitor and comply with all applicable sales tax laws — including the repeal of the tax on tampons, diapers, and other products.
Failure to tax products that are taxable can lead to a significant back-tax liability for a business, plus penalties and interest. Failure to provide an exemption as required could lead to significant financial penalties as well as disgruntled customers. Consumers in the United States are not above filing a class action suit when they think they’ve been taxed erroneously.
Bear in mind you may be required to collect and remit Texas sales tax, even if you’re not located in Texas. Remote sellers must register for sales tax and comply with all applicable sales tax requirements if they have $500,000 or more in gross revenue from sales of tangible personal property and services in the state in the previous 12-month period.
Once registered, a remote seller must not collect sales tax on exempt products — such as diapers, tampons, and assorted other products, starting September 1, 2023.
If you’re struggling to keep up with changing sales tax requirements and tax obligations in the United States, automating sales tax calculation, collection, and returns can help.