Texas sales tax holiday turns 25

The first Texas sales tax holiday took place in 1999 during the first Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in August. It applied to clothing and footwear priced less than $100.

Lawmakers originally sought to establish a more generous, monthlong sales tax holiday: Had 1999 Senate Bill 441 been enacted as first introduced, the sales tax holiday would have lasted the entire month of August, and the exemption would have applied to “clothing or footwear designed to be worn on or about the body of a person younger than 13 years of age … if the sales price of the article is less than $500.” The $500 threshold was dropped to $200 before lawmakers settled on $100.

According to the Texas Comptroller, the 1999 sales tax holiday saved Texas taxpayers roughly $32.6 million in state and local sales tax. That’s a more positive way of saying that it deprived the state of roughly $32.6 million in state and local sales tax revenue.

The $100 price threshold hasn’t changed since 1999. Thanks to inflation, the sales tax exemption now applies to fewer items. One amortization calculator estimates that $1 in 1999 is worth $1.87 today.

However, Texas has broadened the back-to-school sales tax holiday a bit. School backpacks ($100 or less) were added to the list of eligible products in 2007; school supplies ($100 or less) were added in 2009. It became clear in 2021 that cloth and disposable fabric face masks qualify for the annual clothing and footwear sales tax holiday.

Texas established its tax-free weekend for Energy Star products in 2007; the first such event was held in 2008. The energy-efficient products sales tax holiday was expanded to include water-conserving products in 2015, the same year the Texas Legislature created a sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.

“These holidays demonstrate Texas officials’ commitment to helping taxpayers retain their hard-earned money whenever possible,” Comptroller Glenn Hegar wrote in the August 2024 edition of Fiscal Notes. He said his family looks forward to every sales tax holiday.

Many consumers do. After all, who doesn’t like to save money? And necessary though sales tax may be as a source of funding, does anyone actually like to pay it?

Retailers may have a more complicated relationship with sales tax holidays. While these events may increase sales of eligible items, they can be a serious headache for the folks responsible for sales tax. Small businesses in particular may struggle to comply with sales tax holiday requirements. As the Tax Foundation notes, the compliance costs associated with sales tax holidays can be “damaging to small businesses.”