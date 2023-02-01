The top 4 challenges of the subscription model

It’s likely that a product purchased with a subscription will be regularly updated regardless of customer demand — for instance, a software tool will be improved on a regular basis to remove bugs and increase efficiency. For more novel products that are only recently being offered via subscription, innovation can be a little trickier.
One method is to use the subscription model for a product that needs to be replaced regularly. If your company sells something that has a limited-use component (men’s razor blades, for instance), you could offer the option to subscribe to regular deliveries of the product.
Doing so helps your company avoid the need to add value as you can instead rely on consumer demand. There isn’t as much pressure to update your product, and so your focus can shift to ensuring customers stay supplied instead of product innovation.