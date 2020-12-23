Tips for drafting your ecommerce return policy

On the flip side, a good returns experience can positively affect sales: According to the survey results, 72% of consumers will make an additional purchase from a retailer with a hassle-free returns process.

There are several ways to create a positive returns experience, including:

A convenient process

Online retailers with ties to a brick-and-mortar store can facilitate returns of online orders by accepting them in store. During the busy returns season (i.e., after the holidays), setting up a special kiosk for online-ordered returns may be worthwhile. An outdoor kiosk could be even better given the pandemic.

For example, Nordstrom Local stores now make it easier for shoppers in parts of California and New York to pick up and return their Nordstrom purchases. The stores carry no inventory for sale but offer online order pickup, gift-wrapping services, returns and exchanges, even alterations.

Retailers with no brick-and-mortar option can streamline the returns process by including a prepaid return shipping label in each shipment (retailers only pay for labels used). This affords retailers more control over the returns process, such as which carriers or services can be used. It also brings peace of mind to consumers: Buyers know they can simply drop the package with the shipper if they want to return or exchange the goods.

Free returns

If having to return an item is usually a disappointment, having to pay to return it can seem like an affront. Yet shipping is costly to businesses, and with return rates spiking it’s becoming more so. The exact cost of returns to retailers is hard to pin down, but in 2019, RSR Research told Vogue Business that retailers lose a third of their revenue to returns.

To recoup some of that loss, some online retailers (33%, according to a 2018 survey) offset the cost of free returns by charging for delivery. Others (20%, according to the same survey) make up the cost of free returns by raising the price of products.

Another option is to provide free returns shipping for some purchases but not others, or only at certain times of year. For example, offering free returns for full-price items but not items on sale, or free returns during the holidays. Whatever the policy, it should be straightforward and clearly communicated, so customers don’t get confused and expect free shipping when it’s not available.

Easy access to information

No matter how returns are handled, transparency is essential. Customers want to know how long it will take for returns or exchanges to process, and how long before their accounts will be credited. The Inmar Intelligence survey found that 89% of consumers want to receive returns status updates via email and/or text. Should a problem arise, they’ll also want to be able to communicate directly with the retailer.