Lessons from tobacco and vape businesses leading in compliance

There’s no blowing smoke about tobacco and vape excise tax audits — they’re a drag. Fifty-five percent of tobacco and vape businesses included in a recent Aberdeen Strategy & Research study were burned by penalties or interest from audits in the year prior to the research.

On the flip side, researchers found commonalities among companies that were the top performers in excise tax compliance management. These high achievers (described in the study as best in class) reported greater operating margins, incurred fewer audit costs, were more agile, and were better positioned to scale.

We can learn a lot from how best-in-class companies earn their honors. Fortunately, the study provides us with a cheat sheet. The outstanding grades go to tobacco and vape businesses that are more likely to automate compliance with a single-source SaaS tax management solution.