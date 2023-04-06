Lessons from tobacco and vape businesses leading in compliance

Before diving into how best-in-class companies are benefiting from automation, it can help to understand why they’re turning to technology in the first place. Let’s school ourselves on the top challenges that tobacco and vape businesses face today.
According to the study, one-third of tobacco and vape businesses struggle with detailed information for calculation and reporting, while 35% of tobacco companies find it hard to maintain accurate tax liability calculations. “The higher-than-standard liability for excise taxes puts more pressure on tax professionals to ensure the accuracy of their excise tax calculations, but with a varied product mix and changing compliance regulations, it’s hard to keep up,” said Aberdeen researchers.
Vape businesses are burdened by the rapidly changing tax landscape. Forty-two percent reported they have a tough time staying up to date on rate and rule changes. They also find it difficult to keep up with changing reporting and filing regulations and to manage forms for thousands of jurisdictions.
One reason many tobacco and vape businesses struggle with compliance is they don’t have tax professionals with specific tax filing knowledge. Thirty-five percent of businesses cited lack of excise tax expertise as one of their top challenges. Researchers attributed errors resulting in audit costs to the knowledge deficit and to manual, spreadsheet-based processes.