States with complex communications tax laws

Colorado

If you do business in Colorado, you must collect and remit communications taxes to a multitude of home-rule jurisdictions and to the state. When filing returns, businesses must identify location codes for all the jurisdictions on the form. If you’re not careful, your locations and codes may not align. As a result, you could underpay then be assessed back taxes and penalties.

Alabama

Alabama is another home-rule state where preparing returns is difficult. While one jurisdiction might require you to file your return with the state Department of Revenue, another might use a third-party vendor to handle returns. Where you need to send your returns might change since jurisdictions sometimes switch vendors.

To do business in Talladega, for instance, you need to submit separate returns with the city and its police jurisdiction, which means you’ll have double the liability and double the filing locations. If you’re not paying attention, you may send your documents to the wrong place.

Arizona

In lieu of sales tax, Arizona imposes transaction privilege tax (TPT). Businesses file one return per TPT license with the Arizona Department of Revenue, which collects the tax for counties and cities. Having a central licensing and reporting agency makes for a more streamlined process, but it doesn’t mean it’s easy.

When completing the return, you’ll need to report retail sales, communications sales, and several tax types and fees including E911 and the state Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS) surcharge. All these need to be consolidated. Plus, you’ll need to provide all the right codes. Businesses are permitted to take certain deductions but it can be tricky to match up the right information in order to claim them.



Missouri

Tax rates can vary depending on which side of the street you’re standing on in Kansas City or St. Louis. Missouri allows cities to create community improvement districts to pay for special public facilities or services. Hundreds of them exist throughout the state and each has its own jurisdictional code.

It’s not enough to simply report 8.99% sales tax for Kansas City (the city’s minimum combined sales tax rate as of June 2024) when filing your return with the Missouri Department of Revenue. You need to report sales taxes for each community improvement district. That means you need to know where your customers reside and run those addresses through a reputable database that matches them up with the right tax district. To glean an idea of how many different jurisdictions there are in Missouri, check out the sales and use tax rate table for July 2024.