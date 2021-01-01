UK Intrastat required after Brexit? Yes!

Intrastat is monthly trade statistics reports covering the shipment level of goods, details nature, value foreign companies trading in the UK may be required to complete statistical reports, ‘Intrastat’, on the movement of goods across the national borders. This can include sales to other companies as well as the movement of goods by the same company. The authority responsible for the implementation of Intrastat reporting rules in the UK is HMRC.
Intrastat a system introduced in the all EU member states following the 1993 launch of the EU free trade market since customs borders and reporting were withdrawn. Intrastat does not apply if the goods are coming in from outside of Europe (‘imports’) or being sent out of the EU (‘exports’).