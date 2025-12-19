The rollout of MTD for Income Tax Self Assessment (ITSA) will happen in several key stages. Businesses and individuals should be aware of these milestones to ensure they’re ready to comply with new requirements:

6 April 2026: MTD for ITSA becomes mandatory for businesses (including partnerships and landlords) earning over £50,000 in total gross income from self-employment and/or property.

6 April 2027: The income threshold lowers to £30,000, bringing many medium-sized businesses into scope — especially those with multiple revenue streams across trading and property.

7 August 2026: First quarterly update deadline for the 2026–27 tax year.

31 January 2027: Final Self Assessment filing under the old system (for the 2025–26 tax year).

April 2028 and beyond: HMRC may expand MTD further to businesses with gross income over £20,000 and certain types of partnerships.