Making Tax Digital is a UK government initiative to modernise the tax system by requiring businesses to keep digital records and submit tax information electronically. For medium-sized businesses, this means shifting from annual manual filings to structured, quarterly digital updates using HMRC-recognised software. MTD aims to reduce tax errors, improve reporting accuracy, and streamline compliance across increasingly complex business operations.
From 6 April 2026, MTD for Income Tax Self Assessment (ITSA) will apply to businesses —including partnerships and landlords — whose total annual gross income from self-employment and/or property exceeds £50,000. This includes many medium-sized firms with diversified income sources. In April 2027, the threshold drops to £30,000, capturing even more organisations. Businesses above these thresholds must adopt digital recordkeeping and submit quarterly updates via MTD-compatible software.
Yes. MTD for VAT is already in effect for all VAT-registered businesses. Since April 2022, every VAT-registered business — regardless of turnover — must keep digital records and submit VAT returns using MTD-compliant software. For medium-sized businesses already managing VAT digitally, MTD for Income Tax is a natural next step that will require extending digital systems to other areas of tax compliance.
Businesses will need HMRC-recognised software that supports MTD functions, including digital recordkeeping, quarterly updates, and final declarations. The software should integrate with your accounting or ERP system and be capable of managing multiple revenue streams and reporting obligations. Many businesses benefit from using cloud-based platforms or automation tools that can scale with business growth and complexity.
Noncompliance — such as missing quarterly deadlines, using unapproved software, or submitting inaccurate data — can trigger HMRC’s points-based penalty system. Accruing penalty points may result in financial penalties, which can escalate quickly for businesses with multiple reporting responsibilities. To avoid risks and maintain continuity, timely preparation and accurate reporting are critical.