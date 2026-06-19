Almost every U.S. state has rules about the taxability of goods and services. And the complexity of rules about the taxability of goods and services affect business owners and CFOs on a daily basis. But a tax on tangible personal property can be just as confusing. At certain times of year, when those taxes may be due, you may ask yourself: What is tangible personal property? What counts as real property versus personal property? What happens if my business grows or downsizes? How do I stay compliant?

We’ll break down the taxability of tangible personal property and answer those common questions.