Tangible personal property refers to movable business assets such as office furniture, machinery, equipment, tools, computers, and vehicles. Unlike real property, tangible personal property is not permanently attached to land or buildings.
A tangible personal property tax return is a form businesses file to report taxable personal property assets to local tax authorities. The information is used to determine the property’s assessed value and calculate any tax owed.
Tangible personal property is generally taxed based on its assessed value, which may take into account depreciation, fair market value, and jurisdiction-specific valuation methods. The assessed value is then multiplied by the applicable tax rate.
“Tangible tax” is a common shorthand term used to describe taxes imposed on tangible personal property, such as business equipment, machinery, furniture, and other movable assets.