Vape tax by state: 2024 e-cigarette tax guide

As of August 2024, 32 states and the District of Columbia tax vape products: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Rhode Island will tax electronic nicotine delivery systems starting January 1, 2025.
More states will likely tax ENDS in the future since some — including Alaska, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Tennessee — have already (and sometimes repeatedly) tried to do so.
Some states that already tax vaping products are raising vape tax rates. For example, the Colorado nicotine products tax on vapes increased in 2022, 2023, and 2024, and it will jump again in 2027. The Maryland sales and use tax rate for electronic smoking devices increased effective July 1, 2024. Several jurisdictions in Alaska have raised their vape taxes as well.