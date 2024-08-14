Vape tax by state: 2024 e-cigarette tax guide

This post has been updated to reflect new tax policies. It was originally published December 15, 2022.



E-cigarettes and vaping products weren’t regulated or taxed like other tobacco products when they first entered the U.S. market in the mid-2000s. In fact, at the outset, they were largely unregulated and untaxed.

Those salad days have ended. Today, many states have a vape tax. In most states it’s an excise tax, but a few states, including Maryland and New York, levy an extra sales tax on vape products instead of a true excise tax. In some states, including Colorado, both excise tax and sales tax apply to vapor products.

One reason electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) were initially exempt from the taxes applied to cigarettes and other tobacco products (OTP) is because they were considered a more healthful alternative. Cigarette and tobacco taxes are imposed to decrease consumption of potentially harmful products as much as to increase tax collections.

When it comes to health, many people still believe vaping is better than smoking, but it’s not without risks. Some experts are troubled by the popularity of e-cigarettes and vape products among teens and young adults. There’s concern vaping could inspire young nonsmokers to try cigarettes or other tobacco products (the so-called gateway effect).

Thus while e-cigarettes could help seasoned smokers cut back, they could actually foster cigarette smoking among young people. According to a survey of 14,531 U.S. students, 49% of middle school students and nearly 37% of high school students who vaped in 2020 also used other tobacco products.

For these and other reasons, governments are imposing new regulations and taxes on e-cigarettes, vaping products, and similar goods.