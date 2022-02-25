Vape tax: Thirty states now levy excise taxes on e-cigarettes

There are a lot of federal restrictions on vape product sales, but for now, at least, there is no federal-level tax on vaping products in the United States.

Instead, vape product sellers must deal with state excise taxes on their products, although two states have vape-specific sales taxes instead. Some states also allow local jurisdictions to establish their own vape taxes.

And for vape retailers who sell online, there’s the added complexity of needing to comply with laws and regulations in each of the states where their customers reside, including sales tax nexus requirements.

At this point, it’s easier to list the states that don’t have excise taxes on vape products than to list the states that do.

According to the Federation of Tax Administrators, the states without vape taxes as of February 2022 are: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas.

Indiana doesn’t have a state vape excise tax as of this writing, but one will take effect on July 1 of this year. Alaska doesn’t have a statewide vape excise tax, but certain municipalities within the state collect a local tax, including Anchorage and Juneau.

All other U.S. states (along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands) had vape excise taxes in place as of January 1. In addition, two states currently have local jurisdictions collecting additional excise taxes on vape products: Cook County and the city of Chicago in Illinois, and Montgomery County in Maryland.

More states are likely to start collecting excise tax on vape products soon. Our last count had 12 additional states considering adding specific vape taxes.