State Sales tax timely filing discounts

Alabama 5% on the first $100 of sales tax due, 2% of all tax over $100; monthly sales tax discount may not exceed $400; the discount for local sales tax is the same as for state sales tax, but non-state-administered local taxes may have a different discount rate Eligible sellers may retain a discount of 2% of the simplified sellers use tax of 2% of the simplified sellers use tax due on the first $400,000 of taxes collected and remitted, not to exceed $8,000 per month Electronic payment information must be transmitted by 4:00 p.m. (CT) on or before the due date to be considered timely

No discount for timely filing local sellers use tax, consumer use tax, local consumers use tax, or state and local rental tax There are different vendor discounts for other taxes, including but not limited to lodging tax, state casual sales and use tax, and state contractor gross receipts tax



Alaska Varies by jurisdiction; for example, the Kenai Peninsula Borough (see Sales Tax Quick Facts) offers a 5% on-time credit limited to $1,000 per quarter

Arizona Paper TPT filers can claim an accounting credit of 1% of the tax due to a maximum of $10,000 per calendar year; electronic TPT filers can claim an accounting credit of 1.2% to a maximum of $12,000 per calendar year, but only if they file all their TPT returns electronically for the calendar year; only applies to state transaction privilege tax (not local TPT)

Arkansas 2% to a maximum of $1,000 per month; the 2% discount is allowed for local sales tax accounts (to a maximum of $1,000 per city and county reported); local use tax accounts are not eligible for the 2% discount

California None

Colorado Through December 31, 2025, 4% of the tax due (up to $1,000 per filing period); as of January 1, 2022, the state service fee is not available to businesses whose taxable sales during the filing period exceeded $1 million

The state vendor service fee is eliminated for all retailers effective January 1, 2026

The service fee for timely filing local option sales tax ranges from 0% to 4%, depending on the jurisdiction

Connecticut None

Delaware N/A

Florida 2.5% of the first $1,200 due; maximum of $30 per report; only available to taxpayers who file and pay electronically

Georgia 3% on the first $3,000 of state and local sales and use tax, 0.5% on the remainder; taxpayers required to file electronically will not receive vendor’s compensation if a paper return or payment is submitted (download Sales and Use Tax Returns and Addendums for more information)

Hawaii None

Idaho None

Illinois Retailers’ discount is 1.75% of the tax collected; effective January 1, 2025, the maximum discount for sales and use tax and other related returns is $1,000 per month Discount will be calculated for taxpayers that file electronically using MyTax Illinois

Indiana Retail merchant’s collection allowance of 1%

Iowa None

Kansas Retailers in Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma are eligible for a discount on collected Kansas Retailers’ Compensating Use Tax at the following rates: 2% for Missouri vendors; 2.5% for Nebraska vendors up to the first $3,000 in tax remitted per month, with a maximum discount of $75; and 1% for Oklahoma vendors, with a maximum discount of $2,500

Kentucky Vendor’s compensation allowed is 1.75% on the first $1,000, 1.5% on the remainder; maximum of $50 per month

Louisiana Vendor’s compensation for state sales tax is 1.05% of total amount of sales and use taxes due; as of January 1, 2025, maximum compensation drops from $1,500 per month to $750 per month Because the state sales tax rate increases from 4.45% to 5% on January 1, 2025, the effective rate of vendor’s compensation as of January 1 is 0.84% The $750 maximum compensation is applied per dealer, even if a dealer operates more than one business location in the state No vendor’s compensation is allowed for taxes levied pursuant to La. R.S. 47:321.1 The compensation requirement for local taxes was repealed effective January 1, 2025, but reinstated effective July 1, 2025

Maine None

Maryland 1.2% on the first $6,000 collected and 0.9% on the amount above $6,000; maximum of $500 per return

Massachusetts None

Michigan Discount allowed for timely filing applies to 0.6667 of the sales and/or use tax collected at the 6% rate (2/3 of the tax due); if tax is remitted before the 12th of the month, the taxpayer can take an allowance of .75% and the maximum discount is $20,000; if tax is remitted between the 13th and the 20th of the month, the taxpayer can take an allowance of .5% and the maximum discount is $15,000 Accelerated filers who pay tax by the 20th should calculate the discount using this formula: Tax x .6667 x .005; there's no maximum discount; accelerated payments must be filed electronically Rate and maximum discount vary depending on reporting frequency and amount of tax filed

Minnesota None

Mississippi 2% of liability, limited to $50 per calendar reporting period and not to exceed $600 per calendar year

Missouri 2% of the tax due

Montana N/A

Nebraska 3% of the first $5,000 of sales tax collected each month ($150 per month per location in Nebraska)

New Hampshire 3% timely filing commission for the meals and rooms tax allowed for operators that have no outstanding prior balance, pay all tax owed, and file the return as required and on time Electronic filing is required for operators with $25,000 or more in taxable revenue in a calendar year Operators required to file electronically that choose to file paper returns are not allowed to deduct the 3% commission

New Jersey None

New Mexico None

New York 5% vendor collection credit allowed for quarterly and annual filers; maximum of $200 per quarterly or annual reporting period; the credit is not available to monthly filers

North Carolina None

North Dakota Sales tax permit holders may retain 1.5% of the combined state sales, use, and gross receipts tax, with a maximum of $110 per month; wholesalers may deduct 1.5% of the tax due, with a maximum of $100 per month

Ohio 0.75 of 1% of the tax liability reported on line 6 of the Universal Sales Tax return.

Oklahoma None

Oregon None

Pennsylvania The lesser of $25 or 1% of the tax collected for monthly filers; the lesser of $75 or 1% for quarterly filers; the lesser of $150 or 1% for semi-annual filers

Rhode Island None

South Carolina When the total tax due is less than $100, the discount is 3% of the tax due; when the total tax due is $100 or more, the discount is 2% of the tax due; for taxpayers filing paper returns, the maximum discount is $3,000 per fiscal year; for taxpayers filing electronically, the maximum discount is $3,100 per fiscal year



Out-of-state sellers not required by law to collect South Carolina sales and use tax who voluntarily register to do so are allowed a maximum discount of $10,000 each fiscal year

South Dakota 1.5% of the gross amount of the tax due; maximum of $70 per return period through June 30, 2025; applies to electronic filers only From July 1, 2025, until June 30, 2028, the South Dakota tax collection allowance credit for filing returns and remitting taxes electronically by the due date is suspended

Tennessee Tennessee provides a vendor’s compensation deduction for out-of-state businesses not required by law to be registered in the state that file returns on time; the deduction is 2% of the first $2,500 of state tax due; 1.15% of the amount over $2,500 on each report A similar discount for vendors required to collect Tennessee sales tax was in effect from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023

Texas 0.5%; monthly and quarterly filers may take an additional discount of 1.25% on prepayments

Utah 1.31% of the total amount of tax due for monthly returns filed electronically; quarterly and annual filers may not take the seller discount

Vermont None

Virginia Compensation is 0.8%, 1.2%, or 1.6%, depending on the volume of monthly taxable sales, of the first 3% of the state tax due; no compensation is allowed for the remainder of the state sales tax or for local tax For dealers with monthly taxable sales of $0 to $62,500, the discount is 1.116%; for dealers with monthly taxable sales of $62,501 to $208,000, the discount is 0.837%; for dealers with monthly taxable sales of $208,001 and up, the discount is 0.558%; no discount allowed if average monthly sales tax liability exceeds $20,000

Washington None

West Virginia None

Wisconsin For sales taxes payable on or after October 1, 2023: If the total sales tax due is $0 to $10, the discount is equal to the total sales tax; if the total sales tax due is $10 to $1,333, the discount is $10; if the total sales tax due is greater than $1,333, the discount is the total sales tax amount times 0.0075 but cannot exceed $8,000 per reporting period For sales taxes payable on or prior to September 30, 2023: If the total sales tax due is $0 to $10, the discount is equal to the total sales tax; if the total sales tax due is $10 to $2,000, the discount is $10; if the total sales tax due is greater than $2,000, the discount is 0.005 but cannot exceed $1,000 per reporting period

Wyoming Vendors may keep a credit of 1.95% of the total tax due; maximum of $500 per filing period, per vendor; returns and payments must be postmarked by the 15th of the month to qualify for the vendor compensation credit