What Is a W-9 Form? Who Needs One and Why

A W-9 form is an IRS document used to collect a taxpayer’s name, address, and taxpayer identification number (TIN). Businesses typically request it from contractors, freelancers, and vendors before issuing a 1099 form.
A W-9 is used to gather taxpayer information that businesses need for IRS reporting purposes, including preparing 1099 forms for nonemployee compensation.
Independent contractors, freelancers, consultants, and certain vendors are commonly asked to complete a W-9 when providing services to a business.
The IRS periodically updates tax forms. Businesses and contractors should always download the most current 2026 W-9 form directly from IRS.gov.