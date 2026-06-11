What Is a W-9 Form? Who Needs One and Why

Formally called Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification, the IRS Form W-9 is typically used by employers to verify information for a nonemployee individual receiving payments. The information on this W-9 tax form is used to generate a 1099 tax form.

In plain language, if your business hires contractors, freelancers, or vendors, you must collect a W-9 from them at the beginning of their employment period. If you’re one of those contractors, you can expect to receive a 1099 form to report your income at the end of the tax year.