What is business personal property (BPP) insurance and how does it work

As noted above, the two standard types of business property insurance are building property and business personal property. Building property is the actual structure attached to the land and can include tenant’s improvements and betterments — improvements made to the space that become part of the building. Business personal property refers to the property generally located inside the building, and covers anything up to 100 feet outside the building that isn’t part of the permanent structure (non-real property). It also includes things like stock items for retailers or warehouses.

Insurance coverage for these areas is usually separate, mainly because policies are rated differently. Business personal property insurance is generally a bit more expensive than building property insurance because it has different risks. When something’s not permanently affixed to the building, the risk of something happening to it, like theft or loss, is increased.

Another reason building and personal property are separate is because a lot of businesses only need one or the other. Companies located in a leased building only need business personal property insurance; the landlords only need building insurance. If your company both owns and uses the building, such as a company headquarters, you likely need some combination of both.

Additionally, BPP insurance has extra coverage associated with it, usually applied to moveable items. For example, “property in transit” coverage insures things like computers transported to off-site meetings. And “business personal property of others” coverage insures property that may not belong to you but you’re responsible for; for instance, if an out-of-state business partner brings a laptop to your building during their visit.

Property insurance bundled with liability insurance is called a package policy. Package policies work for many businesses, but businesses with operations that are inherently more risky (due to the type of equipment they’re operating, for example) may not be able to bundle coverages in a package policy.