What is communication service tax and which companies have to pay it?

If the telecom industry were a skeletal system, this category would make up its backbone. From wires to rooms, these are the businesses that support connectivity and make up infrastructure.
First, we have fiber providers, also known as fiber-optic network operators, whose networks transmit data, voice, and video signals at high speeds to businesses and consumers. According to the Fiber Broadband Association, 68 million homes in the U.S. have access to fiber internet. Fiber providers range from large traditional telecom companies to smaller regional providers.
In remote and rural areas where fiber and cable don’t reach, satellite services are bringing people online. Wireless phone providers and manufacturers are partnering with providers like Starlink and Globalstar to allow customers to send messages from dead zones. Thanks to satellite-powered Wi-Fi on airplanes, you can now check your social media accounts or surf the web during flights. As satellite services become within reach for more consumers, we’ll continue to see them used in new ways.
Colocation facilities provide rental space, power, and bandwidth for servers and other computing hardware. They’re often liable for communications taxes on the telecommunications services they use, such as internet connectivity and phone lines. In addition, they may be required to collect and remit taxes on behalf of their business customers.
IT teams at many businesses rely on software-defined networking (SDN) to make their networks more flexible and easier to manage. Cloud-based SDN solutions allow enterprises to move their network infrastructure to the cloud, making it easier to scale. Providers often sell these services on a subscription basis.
The reality is that organizations deploying SDN solutions and vendors who sell these services may be subject to a jumble of different communications tax rates and regulations.
One type of SDN service that’s seen explosive growth in recent years is software-defined wide area network, or SD-WAN technology. SD-WAN is used to connect distributed offices, data centers, and customers across wide distances. Tax authorities and regulatory agencies may take a closer look at SD-WAN and we could see potential enforcement in this area.