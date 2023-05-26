What is communication service tax and which companies have to pay it?

It’s 5:00 p.m. on a Tuesday. After wrapping up your last Zoom meeting of the workday, you close your laptop and focus on dinner. Your kids beg for pizza so you order a large pepperoni pie using a mobile phone app then track delivery via the restaurant’s text messages. After eating, you change into your workout clothes and practice yoga in front of your fitness mirror, following along with your favorite instructor. Finally, you wind down the day by gathering with your family in the living room to call Grandma on her old-school landline.

Most of us don’t think about how many communications tools we interact with daily. Yet, they’re a major part of our lives. The sheer volume of communications products and services available to consumers is impressive and new technologies are continuously being developed.

While we talk a lot about the dizzying pace of evolution in the communications industry, today we’re getting back to basics. We’re zeroing in on types of companies that make up the communications sector. The products and services they sell run the gamut. But one factor they share in common is that, with few exceptions, they’re subject to complex communications taxes.