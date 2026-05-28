California and New York have laws prohibiting gender-based price discrepancies.
While numerous states introduced bills to outlaw pink taxes in 2024, states seem to have a different focus now. For example, legislation under consideration in Louisiana would prohibit employment discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation, and a bill in New Hampshire seeks to remove all references to gender identity.
As of May 28, 2026, legislation to exempt period products is under consideration in Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Hawaii, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin.
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