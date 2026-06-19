What is value-added tax (VAT)?

VAT rules vary by country, and some countries have a registration threshold. Depending on the nature of your business in a particular country, you may be required to register for VAT. When you register, you’ll be issued a VAT number — a unique number that identifies your tax status (taxable or exempt), identifies the place of taxation, and proves that you’ve registered for VAT. A VAT number (also called a VAT identification number or VAT registration number) is usually included on invoices.

A business is typically required to register to collect and remit VAT in countries where it:

Has a permanent establishment;

Meets the value-added tax registration threshold; or

Engages in certain activities

Permanent establishment

You typically need to register for VAT and get a VAT number if you have a permanent establishment in a country with a VAT regime. This includes a fixed place of business or the fixed place of business of someone acting on your behalf. Having employees in the country could also create a VAT obligation.

Registration threshold

In many countries, nonresident businesses are required to register for VAT if their business activities exceed a set monetary amount. You must register for VAT in the U.K. if your VAT taxable turnover is more than £90,000, though you may voluntarily register for VAT at any time.

VAT thresholds vary by country and are subject to change. The U.K. VAT registration threshold increased from £85,000 to £90,000 effective April 1, 2024.

Specific activities

Certain activities, such as hosting a convention in the country, may establish a VAT (or GST) obligation for a nonresident business.

If your business qualifies for VAT filing, you’re generally required to register for VAT before doing business in the country. Registration is required prior to collecting and paying VAT.

The European Union offers simplified VAT registrations and reporting options: the One-Stop Shop (OSS) and the Import One-Stop Shop (IOSS).