What is value-added tax (VAT)?

Americans do not pay VAT in the United States because the U.S. doesn’t have a value-added tax. However, Americans pay VAT when traveling in countries with a value-added tax.
VAT is a consumption tax assessed on the value added at each stage of the supply chain. Businesses collect VAT from customers and remit it to the tax authorities. Businesses can deduct the VAT they pay on business inputs.
U.S. sales tax is generally collected only once, at the final point of sale to the end consumer; VAT is collected by all parties across the supply chain.
A VAT number is a unique identification code issued by a country’s tax authority to a registered business. If your business sells goods or services internationally and exceeds the destination country’s specific revenue threshold, you’re legally required to register for a VAT number to collect and remit VAT.
Businesses and individuals are required to pay applicable VAT. In many countries, resident businesses must register for VAT only once they’ve hit a specific VAT threshold. Countries may have different VAT thresholds for nonresident businesses engaged in distance selling.
Businesses can generally recover or reclaim VAT on certain items used exclusively for their business operations. Every country sets its own rules on what nonresident businesses can reclaim, and the rules vary enormously.
This blog post was updated on June 19, 2026.