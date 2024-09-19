What you need to know about the Massachusetts tax amnesty program

This post has been updated to reflect new information; it was originally published on August 16, 2024.

Good news for taxpayers with Massachusetts back taxes: The Massachusetts Department of Revenue will administer a tax amnesty program from November 1 through December 30, 2024. While tax amnesty is in effect, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts will waive most penalties for qualifying taxpayers who fulfill the terms of the program.

The fiscal year 2025 budget bill authorized the Massachusetts Department of Revenue to establish the amnesty program sometime before June 30, 2025, and to set the scope of the tax amnesty, including eligible tax types, periods covered, and the look-back period. The Department of Revenue announced the dates of the program on September 10, 2024.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming Massachusetts tax amnesty program:

Massachusetts tax amnesty program will run November 1, 2024, through December 30, 2024

Tax amnesty will apply to tax returns due on or before December 31, 2024

The department may apply limited look-back periods for unfiled returns, not to exceed four years

The department is not authorized to waive interest due on delinquent tax returns

Participating taxpayers must pay all tax and interest included in the Amnesty Request and file all required returns by December 30, 2024

Taxpayers who participate in this tax amnesty program are not eligible to participate in future tax amnesty programs for 10 years (starting in calendar year 2024)

If you owe Massachusetts back taxes, you may want to consider this tax amnesty program. It provides Massachusetts tax penalty forgiveness for eligible businesses and individuals.